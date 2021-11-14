CBDAO Market Capitalization Tops $97,613.93 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One CBDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CBDAO has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. CBDAO has a total market cap of $97,613.93 and approximately $56,764.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00051751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.86 or 0.00221449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00086899 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

CBDAO (BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

