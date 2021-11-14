CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at Cormark

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Cormark from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$80.50.

TSE CCL.B opened at C$68.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.33. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$57.12 and a twelve month high of C$75.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.29 billion and a PE ratio of 20.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total transaction of C$2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,073,672. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,399.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

