CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. CECO Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CECE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

CECO Environmental stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.70. 115,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,761 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,071,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 107,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 732,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 132,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

