Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $103.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $82.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

CELH opened at $83.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.96. Celsius has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 757.80 and a beta of 1.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 43.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 25.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 331.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 100,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 206.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 118,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 100.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

