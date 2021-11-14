Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading Up 9.2%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s stock price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.36 and last traded at $87.36. Approximately 1,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 122,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.01.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LEU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $631,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,800. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 598.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

