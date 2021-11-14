CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$132.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$130.00 to C$132.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GIB.A. Raymond James raised their price objective on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$128.80.

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$111.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.39 billion and a PE ratio of 22.48. CGI has a 12 month low of C$89.13 and a 12 month high of C$116.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$111.34.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

