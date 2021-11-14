ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.29. Approximately 93,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,770,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.97) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $219,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 40,150 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

