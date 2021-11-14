Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTHR. Roth Capital increased their target price on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CTHR opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $97.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.15.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

