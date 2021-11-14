Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 92,664 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,664 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $15,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDU. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth $101,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EDU opened at $2.20 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. CLSA downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

