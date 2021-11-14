Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,654 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.96% of Warrior Met Coal worth $17,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,862,000 after purchasing an additional 181,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 566,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -53.02 and a beta of 1.04. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently -46.51%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.