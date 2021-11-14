Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 71,315 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $16,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,132,000 after purchasing an additional 751,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $18,371,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,004,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,368,000 after buying an additional 671,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,189,000 after buying an additional 645,613 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $19.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $747,595 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

