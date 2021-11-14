Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.68 Million Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Core Laboratories worth $15,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 26.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 14.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLB opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 3.06. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

