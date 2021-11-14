Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.16 Million Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,614,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $16,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

