Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $17.12 Million Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $17,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avangrid by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Avangrid stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

