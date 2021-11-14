Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 8,380 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,628,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,998,000 after purchasing an additional 180,196 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 880,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,563,000 after purchasing an additional 77,950 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 554,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the period.

Shares of IXUS opened at $74.10 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.13.

