Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $42.59 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 2.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $42,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Stryker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK opened at $264.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.98 and its 200 day moving average is $263.80. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

