Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $9.16 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,105 shares of company stock worth $49,779,522 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $235.67 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $235.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.