Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after acquiring an additional 574,482 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $372.63 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $375.15. The stock has a market cap of $393.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.06.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

