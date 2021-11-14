Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 64.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,457 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 616.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after buying an additional 5,300,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 793.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after buying an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,340,429. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.