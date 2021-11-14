Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 45.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after buying an additional 574,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.06.

NYSE HD opened at $372.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $375.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $393.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.