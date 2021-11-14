Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 729 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 283,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $128.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

