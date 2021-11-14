China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Announces Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. China Automotive Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 3.07. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 3,918.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in China Automotive Systems were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

