CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Raised to C$37.00 at CIBC

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.72.
Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $23.64 on Friday. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08.
CI Financial Company Profile
CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.
