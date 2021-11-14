CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Raised to C$37.00 at CIBC

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.72.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $23.64 on Friday. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CI Financial by 122.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,747,000 after buying an additional 4,198,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CI Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,085,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CI Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after buying an additional 1,226,860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CI Financial by 34.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,351,000 after buying an additional 1,173,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CI Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,943,000 after buying an additional 234,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.