CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at CIBC

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CI Financial to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities cut CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CI Financial to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.29.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIX stock opened at C$29.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03. The stock has a market cap of C$5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$14.91 and a 52-week high of C$30.88.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.