CIBC Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$190.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$180.00 to C$190.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

WSP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$179.46.

TSE WSP opened at C$181.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$162.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$149.13. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$89.22 and a twelve month high of C$187.94. The stock has a market cap of C$21.23 billion and a PE ratio of 50.46.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

