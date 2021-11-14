Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Cut to $255.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.35.

Shares of CI stock opened at $217.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

