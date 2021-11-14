Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Raised to C$15.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.38.
Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$14.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$941.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.97. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$6.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.76.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
