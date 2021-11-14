Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Raised to C$15.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.38.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$14.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$941.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.97. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$6.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.76.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.