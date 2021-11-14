Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,204,809 Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,204,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHQAU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,077,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,484,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,484,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,484,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,484,000.

NASDAQ SHQAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

