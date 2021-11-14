Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,097,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,936,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,323,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,217,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,215,000. Institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

XMTR opened at $54.17 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Xometry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xometry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

