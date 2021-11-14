Clipper Realty Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Clipper Realty has increased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Clipper Realty has a payout ratio of -345.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.6%.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $146.47 million, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clipper Realty will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clipper Realty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Clipper Realty worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

