Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $647 million-$648 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.010-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $8.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.76. 2,142,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 8.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.25. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cloudflare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.97.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $6,850,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $900,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 861,790 shares of company stock worth $121,887,243. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.