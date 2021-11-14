Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

CLOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CLOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,233,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. Clover Health Investments has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,265,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after buying an additional 6,609,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 57.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after buying an additional 1,272,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 76.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 775,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,322,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

