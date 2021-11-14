Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 54.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Co-Diagnostics updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.070-$1.160 EPS.

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $268.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of -3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CODX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

