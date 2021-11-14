Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. Cognex has a 52-week low of $69.80 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.39.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $3,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in Cognex by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 144,033 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after acquiring an additional 96,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

