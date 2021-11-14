Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $78.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of CGNX opened at $83.02 on Friday. Cognex has a 12-month low of $69.80 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.39.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 217.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth $387,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,215,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 47.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455,508 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

