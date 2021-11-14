CohBar (CWBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CWBR stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.57.

Get CohBar alerts:

In related news, Director Misha Petkevich bought 167,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 143,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of CohBar at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWBR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.