Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years.
UTF opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $29.95.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
