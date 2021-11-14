Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

UTF opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,998 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $50,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.