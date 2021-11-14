Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,940 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRS. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172 in the last three months. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

