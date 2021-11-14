Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $384.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

COIN stock traded up $6.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.98. 4,462,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,827,500. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,029 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $270,627.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,491 shares of company stock valued at $174,307,706 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 290 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.