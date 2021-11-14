Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE:CFX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,035,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,357. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.18.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,270,629 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

