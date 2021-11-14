Colony Group LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $760,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

TQQQ opened at $165.45 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $70.33 and a 12-month high of $173.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.33.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

