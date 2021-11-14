Colony Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,939 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,696,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,238,000 after buying an additional 33,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after buying an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,185,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,855,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.83.

Shares of AMG opened at $184.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.22 and its 200 day moving average is $163.20. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.