Colony Group LLC Invests $787,000 in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,533 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,096,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 127,647 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 76,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 57,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $396,257. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Truist cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of BWXT opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

