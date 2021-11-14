Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ opened at $113.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.60. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

