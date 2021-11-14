Colony Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $104.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $107.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average is $83.59.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.