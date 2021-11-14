Colony Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cintas by 22.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 119.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,044,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,329,000 after acquiring an additional 133,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $438.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $448.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $411.17 and a 200-day moving average of $386.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

