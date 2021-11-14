Colony Group LLC Sells 2,226 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,919 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Novartis by 3,751.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 101,518 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NVS opened at $82.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average is $88.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.