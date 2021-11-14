Comerica Bank Acquires 11,237 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $161.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $118.20 and a 1 year high of $162.26.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

