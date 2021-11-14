Comerica Bank Has $11.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GVI. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $114.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.49.

