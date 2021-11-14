Comerica Bank Raises Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,994 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.26% of National Vision worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EYE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,098,000 after purchasing an additional 98,146 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,030,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,084,000 after purchasing an additional 133,812 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in National Vision by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,521 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in National Vision by 89,753.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in National Vision by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,793,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,613,000 after purchasing an additional 76,537 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

National Vision stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.71. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.85.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

